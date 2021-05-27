Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California wildfires may need to be a way of life, say insurance officials

By Nordstrom
liveinsurancenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 2020’s record-breaking fire season, officials warn that this may be an ongoing trend. California wildfires caused the destruction of over 10 million acres in 2020 according to a progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture outlining the resilience strategy. The progress report’s focus is on efforts to reduce...

www.liveinsurancenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Lara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wildfires#Wildfire#Western United States#A Way Of Life#California Insurance#State Agencies#U S Agencies#Federal Agencies#Californians#Usnews#Insurance Experts#Preventable Fire Damage#Fire Fuel#California Web Event#Federal Efforts#Nationwide#Businesses#Destruction#Los Angeles County#Progress Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California to end social distancing, business capacity limits in June, officials say

California businesses will be able to open their doors on June 15 without the COVID-19 capacity and social distancing restrictions that have been in place for more than a year, according to the state’s top public health officials. During a Friday press call, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark...
California StateCurbed

The Straightforward Way to Make California’s Wildfires Less Deadly

Everywhere he looks, California state senator Henry Stern sees burning. “When you go through the trauma of fire, it just sticks with you,” he says. “It stays in your head all the time and you get obsessed with it.” When he was growing up in Malibu, brush fires were a way of life, but they were nothing compared to the Woolsey Fire, which swept from one end of Stern’s district to the other in 2018, burning 97,000 acres and destroying 1,600 structures — including his home. The fire also killed three people, but that figure doesn’t include Stern’s own grandfather, who used a wheelchair and was evacuated from the area with difficulty; Stern believes that the chaos and discomfort of that day contributed to his death a few months later. So when a silver plume curled over the ridge into Stern’s Topanga Canyon neighborhood last Saturday, a gray May morning with patchy drizzle and hardly any wind, Stern’s reflexes immediately kicked into high alert, even as he initially hoped it might be just fog. But Stern’s instincts were right, and what would grow to become the 1,150-acre Palisades Fire has since triggered the evacuation of 1,000 people in the first big Southern California fire of the year.
wcn247.com

As drought intensifies, California seeing more wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As California sinks deeper into drought it already has had more than 900 additional wildfires than at this point in 2020. And that was a record-breaking year that saw more than 4% of the state’s land scorched by flames. The danger has prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to propose spending a record $2 billion on wildfire mitigation. That’s double what he had proposed in January, though lawmakers have already approved a quarter of the funding to get a quicker start on an earlier fire season. California’s mountains and foothills are expected to see above-normal wildfire potential from June through August and potentially into the fall.
California StatePosted by
Direct Relief

Where are Health Resources Most Needed to Prepare for the 2021 California Wildfire Season?

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on the CrisisReady website on May 21, 2021. CrisisReady is a project involving routine collaboration between Direct Relief and researchers at Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard Medical School, Stanford University, and a network of researchers in epidemiology, public health and disasters throughout the world. The goal is to provide anticipatory, real-time, and retrospective analysis for public health emergencies by utilizing a range of large-scale data sources, principally digital mobility data, to measure the impacts of wildfires in California, hurricanes and flooding globally.
actionnewsnow.com

California governor outlines $2B proposal to tackle wildfires

CALIFORNIA – Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend $2 billion to battle wildfires. Gov. Newsom announced Monday a proposal that would pay for firefighting equipment and gear including new airplanes and helicopters. Newsom said the money would also help pay for forest management and the creation of fire breaks. “We...
Environmentthechronicleonline.com

Wildfires: Officials urging Oregonians to be prepared

In observance of Wildfire Awareness Month and in response to an earlier than normal Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service in April, the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding Oregonians to get ready for the 2021 wildfire season and potential power outages. “If the Labor Day...
Arizona Silver Belt

Wildfire survey needs responses

The recent Copper Canyon Fire blackened nearly 3,000 acres and serves as a stark reminder - fire season 2021 has arrived!. Globe-Miami residents, how concerned are you about wildfire in your area?. San Carlos Apache Nation residents, how would you rate your home, business or property at risk of wildfire?
Austin, TXnewschannel6now.com

Federal emergency SNAP food assistance benefits extended through June

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $208 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of...
AnimalsKansas City Star

Massive 68-foot whale washes ashore on California beach, officials say

A massive dead fin whale washed up on a Southern California beach this week. The adult female fin whale was found Wednesday evening washed up on Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County and will be taken to a landfill, California State Parks representative Kevin Pearsall told McClatchy News. “We...
wgnradio.com

Lawmakers and officials say United States needs to be competitive in space

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, members of the House Armed Services Committee heard about the challenges facing the nation’s space programs. “We now see threats to space from the ground, threats to space in space, we see in the future maybe threats from the ground from space,” Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio) said.