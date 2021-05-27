Comment: Champions League Catharsis Is King for Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva

The dominant media narrative heading into the Champions League final is all about Manchester City, yet the stars are aligning on a fairytale for a Chelsea duo.

It is easy to get wrapped up in the storm of hysteria around the Blues' opponents looking to secure '#1'. Indeed, it's easy to empathise - Chelsea supporters will remember what the satisfaction of that first Champions League feels like.

Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva do not have that luxury. Two different individuals, at different stages of their respective careers, but united together with one shared pain and a rekindled relationship in pastures new.

By way of his excellent turnaround of Chelsea's fortunes, Tuchel is the first manager to reach consecutive Champions League finals with two different clubs. A nice notch in the belt for a coach - but not if you lose them both.

If Chelsea do fail to beat the Premier League champions on Saturday, then the German will also hold the record of being the first manager to suffer defeat in consecutive Champions League finals with two different clubs. The fine lines of how relative achievement can turn to ignominy are stark.

A man of Thomas Tuchel's mentality will not be focused simply on 'not losing', however. He will be focused on winning.

This focus will undoubtedly be laser-like. It doesn't take a Mensa level genius to work out how much this competition means to the Chelsea manager. He's known for being animated and wearing his heart on his sleeve at the best of times - but this is a man willing to go to war on two crutches on European nights.

That infamous outburst came at the end of a famous night in Lisbon for his then employers PSG - Tuchel masterminding a 3-0 victory over countryman Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig and sending the French club into their first European Cup final ever too. A repeat in Portugal would do nicely.

A repeat of last year's final, however, would be best avoided. Your perspective on who edged that showpiece between Les Parisiens and German juggernauts Bayern Munich may entirely depend on if you're a proponent of Expected Goals (xG). As it happens, PSG lost on both that front and the one that matters at the final whistle.

But they had their chances. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both squandered golden opportunities between them. Tuchel wouldn't be human if he didn't have the odd nightmare or two about that night.

It'd be fair to say Chelsea don't possess players of such usual potency either. Given the Blues have had the blues in front of goal of late, the German may be sweating on a repeat of the same profligacy. He doesn't have the same level of marksmen to depend on come Saturday - not ones that he fields with regularity, anyway.

There does remain one holdover from that final nine months ago that he can depend upon. His indomitable captain in that continental cup run. An experienced head with the heart of a lion, and a nickname that literally translates to "The Monster".

This writer refers to the aforementioned Thiago Silva, of course. The Brazilian was pushed out of the door in Paris in acrimonious circumstances - sporting director Leonardo had deemed him surplus to requirements, opting not to renew his contract and sending him off into the sunset without so much as a thank you for eight years distinguished service.

It's all the more bizarre to consider given that Silva was one of, if not the, standout player for Les Rouges et Bleu in that Champions League campaign.

It's also hard not to look back on Silva's career and wonder what might have been. A raft of league titles in France and Italy, sure, but the big prizes remain elusive.

From a selfish point of view, nearly every Chelsea fan will wish he, and his amazing family no less, had arrived at Stamford Bridge sooner. His capture on a free transfer has proven a masterstroke, as the determined Brazilian has come in and helped to shore up a backline that was leaking like a colander the year prior. Instead, he stayed committed for a large chunk of his career to a cut-throat club who have obsessed over winning Ol' Big Ears - yet never managed it.

Their failure has seen accomplished managers like former Chelsea heartthrob Carlo Ancelotti and serial European winner Unai Emery discarded without a care in the world, despite winning domestic league titles. This is taken almost as a given in the French capital, although Mauricio Pochettino has done much to challenge that perception.

Thomas Tuchel took PSG further than those that had came before, but his services were relieved for rather more political reasons following clashes with the board.

When he arrived in the Chelsea dressing room less than a month later, he'll have been pleased to have been reunited with his right-hand man whom his PSG side looked like they desperately missed in the first half of the 2020/21 season.

Neither Tuchel or Silva could have imagined that eight months on from their interconnected heartbreak, a joint chance at redemption would have fallen their way. At the start of 2021, with one man unemployed and the other languishing in 9th in the Premier League, it would have felt a cosmic impossibility.

How two fates so different can intertwine. Thomas Tuchel, a man of relative tender years in football management terms, seems destined for more big occasions like this Saturday in the future. For Thiago Silva, this may well represent his final chance at his day in the sun - a final chance to grasp that which has so eluded him.

Manchester City are not the only ones chasing their first Champions League this weekend. Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva have the opportunity to rewrite their own script.

