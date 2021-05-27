Cancel
Public Health

COVID Consequence: Overdose Deaths Spike

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 6 days ago
We've seen many of the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, from hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus, to businesses and industries wiped out by shutdowns and restrictions. Now, we're seeing one of the most deadly and brutal impacts---a surge in drug overdose deaths. New research from QuoteWizard reveals a staggering rise in drug deaths across the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. "We saw a 27-percent increase in the number of fatal overdose drug-related deaths in just the last year," says Nick VinZant, senior research analyst with QuoteWizard. "That's 20,000 additional people nationwide."

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

