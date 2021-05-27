Cancel
Starke County Sheriff’s Office to Add Deputy, Social Worker, Thanks to Grant Funding

By Michael Gallenberger
wkvi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Starke County Sheriff’s Office will be able to add a full-time deputy and social worker, thanks to grant funding obtained by Healthlinc. “Obviously, we would have more coverage,” Sheriff’s Department Office Manager Pam McDonald told the county commissioners last week. “Our guys are running to 882 calls a month, so that would be able to help that load. And . . . vacation time alone, my vacation time, just the road guys, the eight guys, comes out to 1,344 hours that we need to cover.”

Related
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Starke County Council to Meet Tonight

The Starke County Council will receive an update on the rural opportunity zone when they meet tonight. Starke County was recently selected for Indiana’s Rural Opportunity Zone Initiative. The idea behind the designation was to collect community input on possible projects community members would like to see developed and put together an investment strategy. Starke County Economic Development Foundation Interim Executive Director Lisa Dan will update the council on developments so far.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Four More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Marshall County

Another six COVID-19 cases have been reported in Starke County, according to Saturday’s update from the Indiana Department of Health. Marshall County added four cases, while Pulaski County had one new case. The state as a whole reported almost 800 new cases and five new deaths. On top of that,...
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Another COVID-19 Death Reported in Marshall County

Another Marshall County resident has died while positive for COVID-19. The death occurred on May 6, according to Friday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Marshall County up to 112. Friday’s update showed another 10 positive cases in Marshall County,...
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Thirteen New COVID-19 Cases Reported Locally

Marshall County had 11 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health while Starke County and Pulaksi County had one new case in each county. They were among 900 additional residents in the state who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That increases the overall state total of COVID-19 cases to 732,692.
Starke County, INmax983.net

Another Starke County Resident Dies of COVID-19

Another resident in Starke County has died of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. A total of 54 people have died of COVID-19 in Starke County since 2020. In Tuesday’s report, the state saw 15 more COVID-19 deaths for a new overall total of 13,018.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tri-County Area

Another 607 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in Monday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health which includes five new cases in Marshall County and three new cases in Starke County. There were no positive cases reported in Pulaski County. One more person in the state has...
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Marshall County Reaches 6,000 Overall COVID-19 Cases

Marshall County now has 6,000 overall COVID-19 cases after adding 27 additional positive tests to the count in Thursday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. Starke County had six new cases in that report. There were no new positive cases in Pulaski County. That pushes Starke County’s overall total case number to 2,144. Pulaski County stayed at 1,160.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Internal Investigation Ongoing at Starke County Sheriff’s Office

An officer with the Starke County Sheriff’s Office was recently put on administrative leave and later resigned amid an internal investigation at the facility. The investigation began in February of this year when Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin was reportedly notified of some discrepancies in the evidence room. An outside investigator was brought into work on the investigation while working closely with the Starke County Prosecutor’s Office on the case.