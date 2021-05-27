Starke County Sheriff’s Office to Add Deputy, Social Worker, Thanks to Grant Funding

The Starke County Sheriff’s Office will be able to add a full-time deputy and social worker, thanks to grant funding obtained by Healthlinc. “Obviously, we would have more coverage,” Sheriff’s Department Office Manager Pam McDonald told the county commissioners last week. “Our guys are running to 882 calls a month, so that would be able to help that load. And . . . vacation time alone, my vacation time, just the road guys, the eight guys, comes out to 1,344 hours that we need to cover.”