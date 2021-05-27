Cancel
Watertown, WI

Watertown boys first, girls second at triangular

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatertown’s boys track and field team won a triangular with Stoughton and Fort Atkinson while the girls placed second on Tuesday at WHS. “We are entering the time of the season where we really begin to see the rewards of our work up to this point,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “We saw another 33 PRs or SBs despite windy conditions. Seeing the smiles on our student-athletes’ faces after they achieve a new PR is always fun.”

