Can you name Tottenham’s XI from their 1-0 win over West Ham, 2014?
Tottenham appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager back in May 2014 and his first competitive game in charge was suitability chaotic. Facing London rivals West Ham at the start of the 2014-15 season, Spurs conceded an early penalty which was missed by Hammers captain Mark Noble. A fan ran onto the pitch to take a free-kick, while Pochettino’s side scored an injury-time winner to take home the points.www.planetfootball.com