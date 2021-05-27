Cancel
Jill on Money: Will High Prices Persist?

By Jill Schlesinger
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, I warned that prices could rise. Those fears came to fruition in April, as the Consumer Price Index, which measures what people pay for all goods and services, jumped by 4.2% from a year ago. It was the strongest annual increase since 2008. The core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components, increased by 3% from a year ago, a nearly 30-year high. Let's not conflate this report with the Colonial Pipeline issue — the reporting period for the April CPI occurred before that shutdown.

