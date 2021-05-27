Clifftop Picnic Engagement Session in Madeira

I own a luxury picnic business and I have been fortunate enough to be getting a lot of bookings. I have an add on for a live musician and I offer a musician in my proposal packages as well. It’s 30 minutes of playing for select picnics and 45 minutes to an hour for the proposals. I am looking for someone ideally who can sing and play guitar but I am super open to other instruments as well. It’s a HUGE plus if you can do arrangements/medleys because it’s a nice touch for proposals.