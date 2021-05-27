Clifftop Picnic Engagement Session in Madeira
Comments (0) — When someone in the wedding industry says 'Yes,' you know it's going to be good! Well, for this bride-to-be and wedding planner, her engagement shoot certainly did not disappoint!Diane Sotero Photography photographed the couple's romantic, Madeira based engagement session on a stunning clifftop with a beautiful picnic style setting. This shoot has us dying to see the wedding photos when the couple finally gets to say 'I Do!' in Portugal! Head on down to read how Carolin & Luciano met...weddingsparrow.com