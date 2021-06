GDANSK, Poland, May 26 (Reuters) - Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scored the decisive spotkick and saved his counterpart David de Gea's attempt as they claimed their first European title by beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Europa League final on Wednesday. In the first European final to be played in front of a crowd in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Villarreal survived a tough second half to give coach Unai Emery a record fourth title in the competition, leaving United without a trophy since their Europa League triumph in 2017.