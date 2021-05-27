T.I. Shares An Exciting Message On Social Media - Check It Out Here

This weekend’s Verzuz rematch between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland was full of mutual admiration between the two hip-hop titans, who first inaugurated the beat battles on Instagram in March 2020 and returned for seconds on May 30 in Miami. “I’m not gonna lie, that’s one of my favorite records,” Swizz told Timbaland after he played Aaliyah’s “Try Again” early into the matchup, saying he’d “step aside” for that round. But that wasn’t the case when Timbaland played Jay-Z’s 2013 track “Holy Grail,” which features his close collaborator Justin Timberlake on the chorus. “Until you can get Justin Timberlake on Verzuz, I don’t really wanna hear those vocals,” Swizz replied, after a laugh. The comment came after Timbaland had hinted back in January at a Verzuz battle between Timberlake and Usher, even telling ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby that Drake wanted the battle to happen.