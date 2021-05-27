Cancel
Walhalla, SC

Deer-pickup truck accident near Walhalla

By Dick Mangrum
 6 days ago

An early morning accident involving a deer and a pickup truck near Walhalla on SC 183/the Walhalla-Westminster Highway. The damaged pickup has been left temporarily in the parking lot of WGOG.

