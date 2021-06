Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, according to a report from Onda Cero which was then confirmed by MARCA, AS and other outlets like Goal.com. Zidane has already told the players that he will be leaving and Raul, Allegri and Joachim Low are the main candidates to replace him, with the current Castilla coach being the favorite, per that same report.