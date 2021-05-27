Cancel
Public Health

Waters Introduces the SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) to Advance Clinical Research of Infectious Diseases

Cover picture for the articleWaters Corporation today introduced a new RUO LC-MS test method to advance critical infectious disease research. Waters™ SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) uses an orthogonal analytical method that directly detects and quantifies SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid (NCAP) peptides that initial studies have shown to yield highly accurate, quantitative results. For biomedical and clinical...

