Lucinity: A Battle Cry for the War Against Money Laundering
AI has improved and developed at an unprecedented rate over the past decade. This has been necessary as fraudsters across the globe have also been keeping up with technology, enabling them to create new scams and commit crimes like money laundering: exploiting old means of protection like outdated AML systems. Evidence for this can be seen in the fact that banks in the US faced $10.4billion in fines due to money laundering violations in 2020.thefintechtimes.com