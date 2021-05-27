Cancel
Software

Lucinity: A Battle Cry for the War Against Money Laundering

By Francis Bignell
thefintechtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI has improved and developed at an unprecedented rate over the past decade. This has been necessary as fraudsters across the globe have also been keeping up with technology, enabling them to create new scams and commit crimes like money laundering: exploiting old means of protection like outdated AML systems. Evidence for this can be seen in the fact that banks in the US faced $10.4billion in fines due to money laundering violations in 2020.

thefintechtimes.com
Economyinternationalinvestment.net

Malta no longer 'non-compliant' rules EU anti-money laundering body

Malta has made "significant progress" in fighting money laundering and terrorism financing with a corresponding upgrade in its rating status across key areas, according to the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering body Moneyval in a report published today (27 May). The island no longer has "non-compliant" or "partially compliant" ratings,...
Softwaredigitaltransactions.net

ThetaRay Introduces an Anti-Money Laundering Tool for Cross Border Payments

With criminals continually devising ways to defeat rules-based applications used for detecting illicit cross-border payments, ThetaRay Ltd., an Israel-based cybersecurity and data-analytics firm, on Monday introduced SONAR, a software-as-a-service-based machine-learning application that detects known and unknown risks associated with cross-border payments. Using machine-learning algorithms, SONAR identifies normal characteristics within specific...
Charlotte, NCyumanewsnow.com

Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Money Laundering in Tobacco Smuggling Scheme

Charlotte, North Carolina - A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to 78 months in prison for conspiring to commit money laundering and filing a false tax return. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Phil Howard, 55, arranged on at least 221 different occasions for cut-rag tobacco to be transported by trucks from Wilson, North Carolina, to an area on or near the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation Reservation (Akwesasne Reservation) as part of a conspiracy to smuggle the tobacco into Canada without paying Canadian federal excise duties and provincial taxes. The Akwesasne Reservation straddles the U.S.-Canadian border on both banks of the St. Lawrence River. Co-conspirators then smuggled the cut-rag tobacco over the St. Lawrence River and transported it to the Kahnawake Mohawk Nation Reservation in Quebec. Ultimately, the cut-rag tobacco was manufactured into contraband cigarettes.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Bank Julius Baer Agrees to Pay More than $79 Million for Laundering Money in FIFA Scandal

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. (BJB or the Bank), a Swiss bank with international operations, has admitted today in federal court in Brooklyn that it conspired to launder over $36 million in bribes through the United States to soccer officials with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and other soccer federations, in furtherance of a scheme in which sports marketing companies bribed soccer officials in exchange for broadcasting rights to soccer matches. The proceeding was held before U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Shore News Network

Two Individuals Indicted for Money Laundering Related to Odebrecht Bribery and Fraud Scheme

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging Peter Weinzierl and Alexander Waldstein, both citizens of Austria, for their roles in a scheme to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system on behalf of Odebrecht S.A. (Odebrecht), a Brazil-based global construction conglomerate, in order to pay bribes around the world and defraud the Brazilian government. Weinzierl was arrested earlier today in the United Kingdom pursuant to a provisional arrest request from the United States. Waldstein remains at large.
Fraud Crimesmpamag.com

Former MBA chairman pleads guilty to bank fraud and money laundering

After months of protesting his innocence, a former chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association is headed to prison for defrauding two warehouse lenders by selling more than $14 million of their loans “out of trust.”. Ronald McCord, founder of Oklahoma City-based First Mortgage Company (FMC) and one-time annual chairman of...
Public Safetythemoneycloud.com

Countering Money Laundering Through Gametech

Https://thefintechtimes.com/countering-money-laundering-through-gametech/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/iStock-1062103284-1.jpg?#. Anti-Money Laundering continues to be a growing global concern as the expansion of AML regulations continues around the globe and high-profile cases appear in the news. As money-launderers get more sophisticated with new ways of laundering dirty money, such as cryptocurrency, it’s ever more important to ensure employees in regulated sectors get the very latest AML training.
FIFALaw.com

Swiss Bank Agrees to Pay $80 Million for Involvement in FIFA Money Laundering Scheme

In an international soccer corruption case, a Swiss bank will pay nearly $80 million in penalties after conspiring to launder money in collaboration with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Thursday. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner...
Public SafetyBloomberg

Swiss Trader Accused of Laundering Mafia Money With Diamonds

A Swiss precious metals and gems trader stands trial on Thursday accused of knowingly buying diamonds worth $750,000 on behalf of Italian criminals to help them launder the proceeds of a $35 million tax scam. C., as he can only be named under local reporting restrictions, knew or should have...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Nigerian National Charged for Role in Unemployment and Money Laundering Schemes

BOSTON – A Nigerian national was charged yesterday in connection with his alleged involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including romance scams targeting the elderly, the submission of fraudulent pandemic-related assistance claims using stolen personally identifiable information and money laundering. Damilola Adepoju, 29, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged in a criminal...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Mexico Says FBI Investigating Governor's Links to Money Laundering

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The governor of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged money laundering, Mexico's president said on Thursday, less than three weeks before pivotal midterm elections. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador showed a letter from an...
U.S. Politicsimperialvalleynews.com

Charges Unsealed Against Former Chadian Diplomats to the U.S. Charged in Connection with International Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Washington, DC - An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. was unsealed on May 20, 2021, charging the Republic of Chad’s former Ambassador to the United States and Canada and Chad’s former Deputy Chief of Mission for the United States and Canada with soliciting and accepting a $2 million bribe from a Canadian start-up energy company, and conspiring to launder the bribe payment in order to conceal its true nature.
Public Safetythemoneycloud.com

FCA Starts Criminal Proceedings against NatWest over Money Laundering Breaches

Https://thefintechtimes.com/fca-starts-criminal-proceedings-against-natwest-over-money-laundering-breaches/. In March 2021, The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that it was launching criminal proceedings against NatWest, one of the largest banking groups in the UK, for allegedly failing to prevent money laundering in line with Money Laundering Regulations 2007. The FCA alleges that the bank failed to adhere...
cryptonewspipe.com

Reserve Bank of India slams banks after they stop services for crypto users

The Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank, released a new directive today after local banks ceased crypto services for users citing a directive from 2018, an official filing shows. “It has come to our attention through media reports that certain banks/ regulated entities have cautioned their customers against...
Worldfinbold.com

India’s central bank confirms banks can’t restrict processing crypto transactions

India’s central bank has clarified that banks cannot use its 2018 order banning them from dealing with cryptocurrency transactions. In a press statement on May 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted that the 2018 circular was invalidated from the date the Supreme Court overruled the decision to ban banks from supporting crypto transactions.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Central Bank Governor Says Crypto Regulation Likely

The governor of Sweden’s central bank thinks that “there’s good reason to believe” that crypto will be regulated, Bloomberg has reported. The Governor of Sweden's central bank says that cryptocurrencies are now "big enough" to be regulated. Many central bank officials around the world have recently aired concerns over the...