Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Cryptocurrency Protection Product Announced By YIELD App and Steady State

By Francis Bignell
thefintechtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYIELD App, the decentralised finance (DeFi) management platform has announced that it is partnering with its new partner project, a new DeFi insurance protocol Steady State, which plans to completely transform the cryptocurrency protection landscape. Currently under development, the Steady State protocol will pioneer a new standard of insurance in...

thefintechtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steady State#New Economy#Financial Markets#First Data#Market Risk#New Product Development#Usdt#Usdc#Cryptocurrency Providers#Yield App#Automated Smart Contracts#Quantitative Data#Platforms#Individual Users#Cash#Traditional Finance#Secondary Market#Complex Risk#Stakeholders#Mainstream Adoption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Computers
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Wells Fargo Will Offer Actively-Managed Cryptocurrency Product

Wells Fargo is apparently preparing to embrace bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as Darrell Cronk, the president of the bank’s investment institute, told Business Insider that a research division is “planning to evaluate and onboard an actively managed cryptocurrency strategy to its platform for qualified investors.”. He noted that efforts to...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

AWS Announces General Availability Of AWS App Runner

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced AWS App Runner, a fully managed container application service that makes it easier and faster for customers to build, deploy, and run containerized web applications and APIs with just a few clicks. AWS App Runner handles all of the operational aspects of high-performance applications and APIs, including provisioning, scaling, and managing the container orchestrators, load balancers, and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, as well as allowing customers to run containers without having to think about servers or clusters at all. Customers simply provide their source code, container image, or deployment pipeline and AWS App Runner builds and deploys the web application or API, load balances network traffic, scales capacity up or down based on demand, monitors application health, and encrypts traffic by default. With AWS App Runner, customers can take advantage, in a matter of minutes, of the portability, efficiency, and cost savings of containers (even if they lack prior experience running and managing containers) and development teams can focus on their business applications instead of configuring services and managing infrastructure. There are no upfront commitments or fees to use AWS App Runner, and customers pay only for the compute and memory resources used by their application. To get started, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/apprunner.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Cryptocurrency Broker GlobalBlock Announces £32 Million Deal with Helix

GlobalBlock, a London-based cryptocurrency brokerage, today announced that the company has agreed to a business combination with Helix Applications, a blockchain technology company listed in Canada. According to an official announcement shared with Finance Magnates, Helix has acquired £32 million worth of shares in GlobalBlock. The latest acquisition of shares...
TechnologyThe Sweet Setup

Tomorrow: Productivity Apps (May’s TSS Workshop)

Just a quick reminder that tomorrow (Thursday, May 20) is our TSS workshop about productivity apps and workflows. At the workshop tomorrow, I (Shawn Blanc) will be walking you through a nerdy and detailed outline of the tools, apps, and products I use along with the workflows and systems behind them.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft announces Power Apps Developer Plan

Yesterday, Microsoft announced the Power Apps Developer Plan at Build 2021 that allows developers to build and test Power Apps, Power Automate and Microsoft Dataverse for free in a development environment. The plan enables you to create apps and flows without writing code, with full featured Power Apps and Power Automate development tools. You can easily share and collaborate on solutions with other developers.
Cell Phoneshelpnetsecurity.com

ZeroFOX launches App Library to provide integrated external threat intelligence and protection

ZeroFOX announced the release of the largest App Library enabling security teams to streamline their response to external threats through effective threat intelligence enrichment, alert orchestration and incident remediation. Enterprise security teams can easily engage with hundreds of platforms including Elastic, Swimlane, D3 Security and Maltego within the ZeroFOX Platform.
Marketsjusticenewsflash.com

Norwegian cryptocurrency exchange MiraiEx protects user funds with Ledger Vault»CryptoNinjas

Norwegian cryptocurrency exchange company MiraiEx announced that it has selected Ledger Enterprise Solutions to protect its crypto asset reserves through Ledger Vault, an institution-level custody platform for cryptocurrency companies that want to enhance their security. Applicable to cryptocurrency users in Norway; MiraiEx has been registered with the Norwegian Financial Supervisory...
Cell Phonesasurampage.com

Keep Remote Work on Point with Productivity App

- Remote work expanded across many industries in recent years, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit the fast-forward button on the work-from-home market and hybrid office model. Now, not only major corporations, but also small and mid-sized businesses are adapting to the "new normal," as workers at all levels who discovered the flexibility and potential of remote work are making plans to continue it either full- or part-time, even as the pandemic health risks recede.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Best Apps to Boost Your Productivity in 2021

With 2020 marred with many challenges, you should probably look for ways to supercharge your productivity in 2021. While there are many ways to achieve such goals, one of the most formidable is to have the right set of productivity apps and tools in your arsenal. With many applications out...
Computersmakeuseof.com

The Best Two-Factor Authentication Apps to Protect Your Cryptocurrency Accounts

Enforcing two-factor authentication to protect an online account is incredibly important. Especially if it's a cryptocurrency account. FTC in 2020 reported a staggering loss of more than $80 million in cryptocurrency-related investment scams. So, if you have cryptocurrency accounts, you need to be careful with every step you take. Enabling...
Softwarebizjournals

16 business leaders share the apps they turn to for a productivity boost

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. While running a company is incredibly rewarding, it also takes a lot of time and energy. Business owners often find themselves wearing multiple hats and managing seemingly endless to-do lists. Fortunately, technology can help reduce some of the burden and fatigue by streamlining workflows, keeping teams organized and helping leaders stay physically and mentally fit.
Sciencearxiv.org

Protecting quantum states against loss

Quantum error correcting codes (QECCs) are the means of choice whenever quantum systems suffer errors, e.g., due to imperfect devices, environments, or faulty channels. By now, a plethora of families of codes is known, but there is no universal approach to finding new or optimal codes for a certain task and subject to specific experimental constraints. In particular, once found, a QECC is typically used in very diverse contexts, while its resilience against errors is captured in a single figure of merit, the distance of the code. This does not necessarily give rise to the most efficient protection possible given a certain known error or a particular application for which the code is employed.
Presidential Electionthewealthrace.com

Biden Administration Looking to Increase Cryptocurrency Oversight to Protect Investors, Prevent Illicit Transactions – Regulation Bitcoin News

The Biden administration is reportedly trying to enhance oversight of the crypto market with the purpose to guard buyers and forestall illicit transactions. White Home officers, lawmakers, and central bankers have had a number of conferences on cryptocurrency regulation amid current value swings of crypto belongings. Biden Administration Discussing Crypto...
KidsPosted by
Reason.com

Why Does the CFPB Want To Protect Teens From Cryptocurrencies?

For the past few years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has published financial literacy activities for K-12 educators. These materials examine traditional personal finance subjects like loans, taxes, and saving habits. And as cryptocurrencies have become more popular, the CFPB has woven them into its educational roster, too—but only the parts that fit its agenda.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

NSAV ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF AI POWERED CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, VIRTUABROKER

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, England, June 1, 2021 McapMediaWire Â Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that its prized stake holding, VirtuaBroker https://virtuabroker.com, has launched its revolutionary Cryptocurrency Trading Platform. VirtuaBroker, whose platform is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), offers a full range of trading services, such as portfolio management, price search function, and much more. Their platform supports nearly all the major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase ($2 billion Revenue in 2019), Binance ($4.2 billion Crypto Assets), Bitfinex ($404 million Net Profits in 2018) and Kraken ($1.25 billion estimated Annual Revenues). With the recent announcements of Tesla and Mastercard joining the Crypto revolution, the management of NSAV believes that this will be a major step in fulfilling the Company's ambition of being a leading player in the over $200 billion annual cryptocurrency market.
Retailfinextra.com

Addressing bank's International payment technology problems.

The International Payments industry is being disrupted. High growth new technologies and payment methods were high pre covid. However, Covid has seen an explosion in this growth. Many banks and other providers were well behind in addressing digital customer experiences, automated regulation and compliance and straight-through payment processes. Banks have been moving towards fintech partnerships and once again need to accelerate this process.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Nucleus Cyber Announces Product Enhancements at ESPC 21 for Sensitive Data Protection

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Nucleus Cyber, an archTIS Limited company (ASX:AR9) and provider of advanced information protection solutions, announced today the new capabilities for NC Protect to ensure secure collaboration of sensitive content in Microsoft applications. The major announcements made at ESPC 21 Online, the European Microsoft SharePoint, Office...
MarketsMotley Fool

Best Cryptocurrency Apps and Exchanges for June 2021

The Ascent is reader-supported: we may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Cryptocurrencies have become far more accessible for the average American...
ComputersBusiness Insider

Best cryptocurrency apps for trading dogecoin

0% - 0.26% Futures and margin traders. 0.1% spot trading fee; 0.5% instant buy/sell fee (4.5% fee for deposits with US debit card) Peer-to-peer trading. 0.75% - 5% spread, depending on cryptocurrency (0.1% crypto-to-crypto conversions) Beginners. 50+ cryptocurrencies, 2% interest for holding a minimum of 5,000 DOGE, FDIC insurance on...