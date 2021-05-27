Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Zacks Investment Research#Ubs Group#Credit Suisse Group#Otcmkts Fupby#Marketbeat Com#Production#Stockholders#Engine Oils#Motorcycle Lubricants#Sale#Coating Services#Featured Article#Corrosion Preventives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $154.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.38.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Expands By 42.2%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the April 29th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 310,669 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,997,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $743,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $771,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $726,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 29th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 29th total of 92,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 29th total of 665,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $54.29

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.
Economymodernreaders.com

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Acquires 242 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.