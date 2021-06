Raven McMillon, Richard Trey Smagur, and Sun-Ly Pierce in Hansel and Gretel. Monday is Memorial Day, and if staring at a three-day weekend and unsure what to do, let us make some suggestions to keep you entertained and busy. There’s dance, opera, film, theater, visual art – if you want it, we probably got it. Keep reading for a list of this week’s best bets.