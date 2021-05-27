Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $154,604.80 in Stock
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.www.modernreaders.com