Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $154,604.80 in Stock

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,496,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tamir Peres Sells 3,962 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $154.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.38.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce sales of $514.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.90 million and the highest is $518.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $379.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $482,490.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Expands By 42.2%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the April 29th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Sells $2,708,625.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 51.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Weighs in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Neutral

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 310,669 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,997,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $743,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.30% of Tenet Healthcare worth $683,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “. HLNE has been the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.