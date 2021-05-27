Cancel
Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a growth of 2,540.7% from the April 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Economymodernreaders.com

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Expands By 42.2%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the April 29th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Gap, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Gap in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 29th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading Up 10.8%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)’s share price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 1,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 29th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $726,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $54.29

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.