Everyone knew it was only a matter of time before Germ any began bombing London. Children were being taken to safer quarters in the country. Among other things, the natural history museum’s collection of mammals was being evacuated to a place of safety. The museum and Major Lockwood had reached agreement that the collection could reside in the expansive Lockwood Manor. With most of the male staff off to the war effort, 30-year-old Hetty Cartwright was to accompany the animals and see to their care and upkeep. Several of the specimens had real scientific value as one of the few remaining of that particular species.