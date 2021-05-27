Cancel
Gmt Capital Corp Sells 300,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,249,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,949,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
