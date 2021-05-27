Gmt Capital Corp Sells 300,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDE. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.64.