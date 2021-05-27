Pillars of Active Aging - Exercising with Resistance Bands: The Simple Yet Effective Moves You Need
Strength training is an integral part of staying healthy at any age but especially after 50. Traditional weights can put stress on your joints, however, and it’s often unrealistic to own a complete set of free weights at home! Fortunately, there’s an alternative tool that allows you to build strength and flexibility right at home without placing additional strain on your joints – resistance bands! Here’s everything you need to know to get started with this must-have workout equipment.lancasteronline.com