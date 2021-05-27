Pillars of Active Aging - Exercising with Resistance Bands: The Simple Yet Effective Moves You Need

We've reported countless times here at ETNT Mind+Body how studies have linked exercise not only with better physical health but also with stronger mental health. But if you've ever been curious as to what actually happens to your brain when you exercise—how those bouts of walking, hiking, boxing, running, cycling, or any other form of physical fitness directly impacts the gelatinous mass inside your skull—neuroscientist and psychiatrist Arash Javanbakht, MD, of Wayne State University, explains in a new article published in The Conversation. Read on for a few of his revelations. And for more some great ways to squeeze more exercise into your already-busy days, don't miss The Secret Little Tricks for Walking More Every Day, Say Experts.