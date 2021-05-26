Dead Rabbits Society #042: Max Igan 2 Eclectic Boogaloo

Carol Zyvatkauskas spots rabbit, colorful bird during walk on Springwater TrailA local photographer stumbled across a young teenage rabbit during a walk through Gresham Main City Park. Carol Zyvatkauskas found the rabbit living in the blackberry brambles next to the horseshoe pits in the park, 219 S. Main Ave. Zyvatkauskas recommends keeping an eye out for other rabbits when walking through the park and along the Springwater Corridor Trail — this is the best time of year to see them. Zyvatkauskas also snagged a photograph of a male Northern Flicker, which was nesting just off Walters Road near the cemetery. When not in his nest, he will scour the grass for insects. Northern Flickers also will tap on the metal towers along the Springwater Trail to communicate with one another. Gresham is home to many different types of birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles and fish — and residents don't have to travel far to see them. Zyvatkauskas' favorite places to look are the Springwater Trail, the bridges that span Johnson Creek, and Forest Lawn Cemetery. She recommends heading out in the early morning or evening. {loadposition sub-article-01}