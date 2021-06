Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $296,206.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,411,225.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.