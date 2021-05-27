Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Liberty Press

 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur hero discovers sunglasses that allow him to see the truth about reality. He must track down the source of the propaganda signal that keeps everyone on earth asleep. Where is Informed Consent? Gross negligence by Hawaii's education and medical administrators to inform the youth. Serving Hawaii's mobile so-called "vaccine" clinic, with a gross medical negligence notice of liability/cease and desist letter, for failing to report the full facts to Hawaii's students. Hawaii's youth and families are not fully aware of what exactly they're subjecting themselves to. Radford High School principal James Sunday and John the Vax Squad supervisor were served a Cease and Desist Order and Notice of Liability.

