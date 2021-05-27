Cancel
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought...

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $154.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Expands By 42.2%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the April 29th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “. HLNE has been the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 490 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $771,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $726,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $200,534.40 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 1,994 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Several other large investors have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Neutral

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $54.29

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.