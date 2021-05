Okay, everyone, brace yourselves: In a few days or a few weeks, the Brood X cicadas are going to rise from the ground en masse. When I say “en masse,” I mean, it’s likely the population is going to be in the trillions, and they’ll be emerging in parts of at least 15 states. Considering I can barely count past five, I’m just going to imagine this as a metric buttload of beady-eyed space alien bugs.