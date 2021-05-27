Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,805 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pgr#Trading Stock#Zacks Investment Research#Stock Investors#Investment Analysts#The Progressive Co#Sigma Planning Corp#Cva Family Office Llc#Morgan Stanley#Sec#Nyse Pgr#Peg#Marketbeat Com#Pgr Shares#Company Stock#Equity#Institutional Investors#Shareholders#Asset Management#Insiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $482,490.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,904 Shares of Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Purchases 97 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.81% of Service Co. International worth $756,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Expands By 42.2%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the April 29th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells 1,845 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,845 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $277,137.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,092.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arizona Statemodernreaders.com

Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 13,560 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 10,383 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Independent Bank worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 310,669 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,997,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $743,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Antero Midstream worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Several other hedge...