Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,805 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)
Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com