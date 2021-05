This page will bring readers hands-on reviews of the Microsoft Flight Simulator and news of updates, expansion pack releases and wider user community news. The individual aircraft, their levels of realism, the exact recreation of the flight controls, navigating airports and the experience of traversing continents will all be covered in news, reviews and gameplay reports. The 2020 Microsoft Flight Simulator supports third party content development bringing all the benefits of community generated content, all of which we will report on to ensure that users can maximise their enjoyment of the flight sim from the comfort of their own homes.