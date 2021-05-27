Cancel
Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

By Phillip Gast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Davis R M Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $154.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.38.
Fifth Third Bancorp Has $78,000 Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vroom were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $771,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 490 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Piper Sandler Downgrades First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Neutral

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.
Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 1,994 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Several other large investors have...
Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 2,964 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.13. 78,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,595,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.