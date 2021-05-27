Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.