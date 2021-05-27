Tantei Bokumetsu (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.0.1)

Before we rip into the juicy meat of this Maneater review, allow me to briefly reminisce on my history with this strange and wonderful game. At my very first E3, this crazed shark RPG got announced. My colleagues told me I had to check it out, but I couldn’t find the time. Then the following year, I attended E3 again, but this time with an appointment to check Maneater out. Though the game looked incredible, there was no demo opportunity, so I figured that was that. After all, at the time, Maneater was only for consoles I didn’t own. So the likelihood of me ever playing the game was slim. But after some time passed, I could make out a sharp object cutting through the waters. Maneater got announced for Nintendo Switch, and I knew I had to review it. Cause even though HPP has reviewed another console version of this game, I have one key question to answer: How does Maneater play on the Nintendo Switch?