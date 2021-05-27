Cancel
Video Games

Tantei Bokumetsu (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.0.1)

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Tantei Bokumetsu on Nintendo Switch (originally released on May 27th 2021 in Japan)!. Release date: May 27th 2021 (Japan) Patch notes:. Fixes a bug causing the game to become unplayable at random points;

www.perfectly-nintendo.com
