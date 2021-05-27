Cancel
Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for a threatening package. Marx’s reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

Cover picture for the article

A suspicious package containing white powder and, reportedly, a death threat arrived at Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) house on Monday. That isn’t funny. Threatening anybody, much less a U.S. senator, is serious, even if tests showed that the powdery substance “is not dangerous,” as the Capitol Police said Tuesday evening, and “non-toxic,” as Kentucky’s Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed separately.

WomenzMag

WomenzMag

U.S. Politicswonderwall.com

Senator Rand Paul feuds with singer Richard Marx, more celeb news ICYMI

Rand Paul accused music star Richard Marx of dangerous behavior after the senator received a suspicious package at his Kentucky home. On May 24, a package containing white powder arrived at the congressman's house. Where does the "Right Here Waiting" hitmaker come into play? On May 23, the hitmaker had tweeted, "If I ever meet Rand Paul's neighbor I'm going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume" — a reference to Rene Boucher, a neighbor who got in a fight with the senator in 2017 over yard waste being dumped near their property line; the neighbor is set to serve eight months in prison for assault. That set Rand off. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family," Rand tweeted on May 24. "Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter." Richard later said that the politician's refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is much more dangerous than "a wisecrack about Rand Paul's neighbor."
Celebritiesava360.com

It's Not Richard Marx's Fault That People Hate Rand Paul

--- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via Paramount+, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.
Congress & Courtsava360.com

Sen. Rand Paul, wife Kelley on death threat package sent to their home

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his wife Kelley discuss the suspicious package, filled with white powder and bearing an image threatening violence, which arrived to their Kentucky home. Subscribe to Fox Business! https://bit.ly/2D9Cdse. Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com. Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/. FOX Business Network (FBN) is...
Bowling Green, KYowensbororadio.com

Senator Paul Blames Twitter, Richard Marx For Threat

Senator Rand Paul is blaming social media for a threat against him. A suspicious package containing a white powder and an envelope with a threat arrived at Senator Paul’s Bowling Green home on Monday. Paul says Twitter allowing “C-list celebrities to encourage violence” against him and his family led to the threat. Earlier this week, 1980s pop star Richard Marx tweeted that if he ever met the Senator’s neighbor who broke his ribs in a 2017 property dispute Marx would “hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

See Richard Marx troll Senator Rand Paul on ‘The Late Show’

Balladeer Richard Marx exploited his public feud with Kentucky congressman Rand Paul with an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”. Tuesday’s program began with a mash-up of old videos and photos accompanying an updated version of Marx’s 1989 hit tune “Right Here Waiting,” that appeared to feature Marx on vocals, though a show representative told the Daily News that wasn’t actually the 57-year-old Grammy winner singing.
Congress & CourtsStereogum

Sen. Rand Paul Says Richard Marx Is Inciting Violent Attacks Against Him

When Republican politicians raise alarms about “cultural Marxism,” they’re not usually talking about Richard Marx, the late-’80s and early-’90s adult-contemporary hitmaker. But right now, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul claims that Richard Marx is to blame for a suspicious package of white powder that arrived at his house on Monday. Today, Paul issued a statement that Richard Marx “called for violence” against him.
Highland Park, ILLake County Gazette

Marx: 'If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume'

Famed "Right Here Waiting" singer Richard Marx’s running feud with top Republican lawmakers only appears to be gaining speed. “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” Marx recently posted on Twitter shortly before U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) received an envelope containing a white powder and a threat in the mail.
Congress & CourtsStreetInsider.com

Suspicious package delivered to home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul

(Reuters) - A suspicious package was delivered to the home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Monday, with the FBI and Capitol Hill police launching a probe into the incident. "I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family", Paul said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3bR18BW late on Monday.
Congress & CourtsRiverside Press Enterprise

Why Rand Paul blamed Richard Marx after ‘powder-filled letter’ was sent to home

A package containing white powder was sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul — who called out ’80s pop music star Richard Marx for “encouraging violence” against him. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the package received Monday at the Republican senator’s Kentucky home, according to the FBI Louisville office’s spokesman Tim Beam. Part of the investigation is determining what the substance is.
Congress & CourtsNew Haven Register

Rand Paul Thinks Richard Marx Is the Reason He's Getting Suspicious Packages

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is convinced that a tweet by singer-songwriter Richard Marx is the reason he received a suspicious package at his home on Monday, May 24th. As Politico reported, Paul received an envelope at his home in Kentucky that contained an unidentified white powder that’s currently being examined for harmful substances. Fox News then noted that the envelope contained a photoshopped image of Paul in a neck brace, arm cast, and walking with a crutch with a note that read, “I’ll finish what your neighbor started, you motherfucker.”
PoliticsIJR

Commentary: Rand Paul’s Wife Sends Simple Message To Those Who Threatened Home: ‘We Have Guns’

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s wife took no prisoners in a Twitter thread blasting political extremists, following a death threat sent to their house. “I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1, a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan, to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence just this weekend,” Kelley wrote.