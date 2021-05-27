Meet Toronto Rotman’s MBA Class Of 2022

2020 was a wild and disruptive year for many reasons. But through it all, MBA salaries and bonuses kept climbing. The overall employment picture for MBAs graduating from the top U.S. business schools in the coronavirus year of 2020 was perhaps best summed up by Abby Scott, assistant dean for career management and corporate partnerships at the Haas School of Business at the University of California-Berkeley. “I wouldn’t say that it was the toughest year,” Scott told Poets&Quants in November, “mostly because there was still a lot of optimism and it felt because this was kind of an economic shock rather than the true economic downturn that I think we’ve seen in previous recessions and years. It felt like things were going to be OK.