The Villages, FL

Construction begins on recreation center

By Keith Pearlman, Daily Sun Specialty Editor
Villages Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Amenity Authority Committee happily sank their shovels into the earth and turned over piles of dirt Wednesday morning. With that, the construction of First Responders Recreation Center is officially underway. The AAC members were joined by District staff for a groundbreaking ceremony at the location for the newest recreation amenity near the Village of Chatham. The facility will be designed as a tribute to first responders. The ceremony was another milestone in a long process, said Don Deakin, AAC chairman.

www.thevillagesdailysun.com
