Core Industrial Acquires Manufacturer Marianna Beauty

By Allison Collins
 6 days ago
Core Industrial Partners is doing another beauty manufacturing deal — this time, it’s adding Marianna Beauty Holdings LLC. Core-backed Arizona Natural Resources is acquiring Marianna Beauty, which develops and manufactures hair, skin and other beauty products. Marianna specializes in hand and body products, hairstyling products, hair color and pet grooming products. The business operates a 400,000-square-foot facility in Omaha, Neb.

