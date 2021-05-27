Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Episode 239 / Refresh Records refresh

btrtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, we return to Charlotte, NC for a fresh episode featuring Refresh Records! Josh Higgins joins us to talk about the label’s changes and developments since our last episode back in 2018.

www.btrtoday.com
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
#Refresh Records
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: Jealous Jovi, Hulk Smash & Johnny Carson Returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?,” Jovi proves more than once that he knows nothing about parenthood or women. Kalani & Asuelu need to spice up their marriage but Kalani isn’t into Asuelu’s version of role play. What’s the most embarassing thing that can happen on...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: All American “Fight The Power”

When the truth comes out, Laura is furious and is left to face the consequences on a new episode of All American at 8 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About All American:. When a rising high school football player from South L.A....
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Black Lightning “The Book Of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads”

Jefferson realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength on a new episode of Black Lightning at 9 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.
Charlotte, NCcharlottemagazine.com

Camping Group Brings Charlotte Kids to the Outdoors

Keith Cradle is a busy guy. The 46-year-old serves as director of youth and juvenile programs for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also on the boards of directors for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Charlotte Trail of History—along with seats on the Mint Museum Contemporary Art Board and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. It’s no wonder Cradle unplugs from Zoom and escapes on weekends, when the avid hiker and camper heads to one of the several state parks that surround Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Wilson’s World: “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C — @WilsonsWorld previewed “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Uptown Charlotte, sharing how you can create art with local artists this week! You don’t need to be a professional or even an artist to be a part of Ignite Nite‎. The fun event brings you together with local artists, a mystery box of art supplies and your imagination to create your own works of art!
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Woman Reveals Embarrassing Screen Name To Boss

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A woman working from home is shocked when she realizes that she has sent her Wi-Fi screen name to her boss. She was trying to forward her employer proof that her internet service was out of order and would not be able to log on. The woman did...
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Know anything about baseball cards to help this local mom?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone know about baseball cards? Asking on behalf of a mom to one of our amazing #MollysKids. Matthew Hobbs died of pediatric cancer many years ago. We’ve featured him multiple Septembers in a row, pointing out that pediatric cancer is NOT a new problem and there are local families who have been impacted for decades.
Fort Mill, SCWCNC

Fort Mill's Matt Josa continues to chase costly Olympic dream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: To help off-set travel and training costs for local Olympics hopeful Matt Josa, visit here. The Queens University pool sits peaceful and pristine during the program's off-season. Except for one man's furious butterfly stroke. "I love the aspect of it basically being just me and...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Esther's Heart helps feed children across the Charlotte area

CONCORD, N.C. — Andrea King is the founder of Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry. "Most people in the community know me as Ms. Esther, but that's not my government name," King said. Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry comes from Esther in the Bible. "She went before the king without permission...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Let’s protect Asian Americans in Charlotte

On April 2nd, a local Asian-owned business in the Charlotte Transit Center, Plaza Sundries, was vandalized. The attacker hurled racial insults at the owners and caused an estimated $9,000 in damages. Just 12 days later, 37-year-old storeowner Devi Chauhan was shot in the chest while working at his Asian grocery store off Albemarle Road. His attacker did not attempt to rob the store, only to hurt Mr. Chauhan. Mrs. Chauhan is still scared to open the store back up and even to send their children to school, for fear that they might also be attacked.
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

How to get your kids' screen time under control

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, kids are spending more time on electronic devices than ever before. In fact, researchers say kids are spending 50% more time in front of screens. It's a combination between virtual learning and kids needing something to do while being stuck at home.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Solving Puzzle Wins Mecklenburg County Woman $150,000 Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize. Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Allison Emrey: "My father has caddied for me"

Allison Emrey (Charlotte, North Carolina) heads into the final round of the Symetra Classic looking to become a first-time winner. She carded a second-round, bogey-free 5-under 67 to move to –8 overall and take a one-stroke lead going into Sunday’s final round. Emrey is competing this week just north of...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Escape to The Atlantis Bahamas

If you're ready for a tropical getaway, consider The Atlantis Bahamas on Paradise Island. The Atlantis is welcoming tourists with open arms and covid protocol. Just complete a Bahamas health visa. You must either present a negative covid test result no more than 5 days before your trip, or your covid vaccination card.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Out Of Gas, Full Of News: The Week In Review From WFAE

If you've been slacking on social etiquette over a year of social distancing, now’s a good time to brush up. In the biggest step back toward “normal” since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their face masks in most situations.
Cornelius, NClakenormanpublications.com

Treanor elevates weight, Fajerman for Hough swan song

CORNELIUS – Richard Treanor has accomplished basically all there is for a high school wrestler. He’s a two-time individual champion, helped Hough win both the dual-team and individual team titles last winter, and competing for a club team in April he became the first wrestler from Mecklenburg County to win the senior national title.
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Mom Gifted $1 Million Prize For Mother’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Catherine Trew of Charlotte received a Mother’s Day gift from her husband she won’t soon forget — the first $1 million Platinum 7s top prize. “My husband came home Sunday afternoon and said, ‘I got you another Mother’s Day gift,’” she recalled. “And he handed...