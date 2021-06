We knew that they would be different. So now what?. In the past we never named generations. That changed when former People Magazine editor Landon Jones named the “Baby Boom Generation,” and now the pattern has stuck. Millennials, categorized by the Census Bureau as having been born between 1982 and 2000, are now the nation’s largest generation, numbering 83 million and representing more than one quarter of the nation's population. Their size exceeds that of the 75 million Baby Boomers. After years of depressed homeownership rates for the generation, it seems they finally want a place to own. What are lenders doing about it?