Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

www.modernreaders.com
