This August, some 50,000 students in grades K-12 will return to New Orleans area public schools. A number of these students will enter a classroom for the first time in over a year. Many of them will carry with them the underlying trauma they have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And other students who require special accommodations, will be playing catch-up from distance learning that did not meet their academic needs. The pandemic has caused a myriad of challenges for school communities — not only has there been learning and social loss, but there also has been the physical loss of colleagues, family members and fellow students.