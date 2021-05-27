Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: Proud of how Clemson Baseball Finished!!!

 13 days ago

It's been a really rough season back and forth. So many great moments of momentum and then moments where you just scratch your head. This team lost alot of leadership last year and just didn't seem to recover, but with the last game on the line they didn't quit and I respect that. The talent is there, the consistency wasn't. Hopefully we can add a few transfers and sign a legit recruiting class to boost the off-season hopes. I side with Monte finding solutions and have a great feeling next year we will be talking about a great turnaround. Go tigers.

Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Huge Alabama OL ready to show off talent at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a massive, yet athletic, offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State to campus for the first time next month. Pike Road (Ala.) High School’s Vysen Lang, a class of 2023 prospect with double-digit power conference offers, is set to work out for the Tigers’ coaching staff at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 3.
Clemson, SC

Men's Golf - regional

Not the start ole nervous nellie was hoping for but they're starting to bring it back some. Lots of red on the inward half boys. Way too much green. We were 6th at the turn but irrelevant for now. Kent st and NC State are on fire throwing darts. Kent...
Clemson, SC

Re: Baseball Regionals - Clemson

Losing never feels good. Especially the Semiholes. But our season is far from over as for the regionals are concerned. There's a lot of baseball left to play in the ACC. Odds are definite that 7 and most likely at least 8 will make it from the ACC. The puppies...
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Monday Morning Reset: Postseason Begins Now for Clemson

From John Rittman's softball team to Monte Lee's baseball squad, postseason play essentially begins this week. Sure, Clemson's baseball team still has three regular-season games remaining, but after dropping two of three at FSU over the weekend, there is no more room for error if the Tigers want to make it to the NCAA tournament.
Posted by
The Clemson Insider

Dabo's All In Ball a massive success

This past weekend Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hosted his annual fundraising event for the All In Foundation and it proved a massive success. The All In Ball featured multiple guest speakers headlined by Swinney and Raiders head coach John Gruden as well as a charity auction of Clemson memorabilia.
Clemson, SC

Clemson Softball Selected To First NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball team has been selected to play in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament in the Tuscaloosa Regional beginning Friday at John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium as was announced on the NCAA’s selection show Sunday night. The Tigers were selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament in just their first full year as a program and their first opportunity to participate in postseason play.
Clemson, SC

Niemann Returns to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tori Niemann is returning to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, it was announced by Steven Duzan, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center. As the Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, Niemann will oversee all aspects of student-athlete development initiatives, such as community services and engagement, career development, the Tiger Leadership Academy, and the Tigers United programming, which is focused on Diversity and Inclusion programming for all Clemson Student-Athletes.
Clemson, SC

Re: monte lee reminds me of coach kline in the waterboy.

You know, it is a thing these days to publicly demean the character of those with whom we have a disagreement. Many of us who engage in this type of character assassination are, no doubt, visualizing their own shortcomings in the object of their ridicule. It's one thing to criticize...
Clemson, SC

Sunday Musings - Justin Foster and Packed Crowds to Return Soon

Although some of the negative 2020 vibes are spilling over into 2021 - with gas shortages in the US and rockets firing in the Middle East - Clemson fans have received two pieces of great news in recent days. First, it was announced that Defensive End Justin Foster would return...
Florida State
AllClemson

Tigers Falter Late, Drop Series Finale 9-6 to Florida State

Coming into Sunday, Clemson was 21-0 when leading after the seventh inning, so when the Tigers headed to the eighth with a 6-5 lead, fans had to feel pretty good about things. Florida State would explode for 4 runs in the bottom of the eighth, though, doing most of the damage off closer Geoffrey Gilbert and would turn the one-run deficit into a 9-6 win in the rubber match of the three-game series.
College Sports
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
Clemson, SC

Got this from Wiki

Michael Bellamy (born October 16, 1991) is a former American football running back. He spent time in college with Fort Valley State. He played the Clemson Tigers football team in 2011, but was ruled academically ineligible for the 2012 fall semester.[1] He then enrolled at East Mississippi Community College, where he took part in off-season practice but was eventually dismissed for an undisclosed violation of team policy.[2] He subsequently enrolled at Eastern Arizona College, where he played for the 2012 season, before transferring to the historically black Fort Valley State.[3]
Clemson, SC

Re: Is Don Munson writing the softball stories.

“The No. 13-ranked Clemson bats went cold on Championship Saturday, dropping the ACC Tournament Final to the Duke Blue Devils, who won the championship in just the fourth year in program history. Despite out-hitting the Blue Devils 3-2, the Tigers were unable to string any hits together and push any...
Clemson, SC

You have just made my point.

Having a good regular season doesn’t count because we lost a few games in a row. Finishing well in the ACC doesn’t count because the ACC is awful. Re: I find it both sad and predictable that a player entering the transfer portal. Re: I find it both sad and...