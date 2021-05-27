Re: Proud of how Clemson Baseball Finished!!!

It's been a really rough season back and forth. So many great moments of momentum and then moments where you just scratch your head. This team lost alot of leadership last year and just didn't seem to recover, but with the last game on the line they didn't quit and I respect that. The talent is there, the consistency wasn't. Hopefully we can add a few transfers and sign a legit recruiting class to boost the off-season hopes. I side with Monte finding solutions and have a great feeling next year we will be talking about a great turnaround. Go tigers.