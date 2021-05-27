Cancel
Urinary Symptoms During Third Trimester of Pregnancy

By Pavankumar Kamat
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published in the International Urogynecology Journal highlights the prevalence of various urinary symptoms in pregnant women during the third trimester and their impact on the quality of life (QoL). A cross-sectional study conducted at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Northern Lincolnshire, and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, Grimsby,...

www.medscape.com
Women's Healthromper.com

What Can Cause A False Positive Pregnancy Test?

Taking a pregnancy test can be a nerve-wracking experience. But how do you know you can trust the results when the test comes back positive? Although relatively rare, there are some things that can cause a false positive pregnancy test. In other words, the test will read as positive when you aren’t really pregnant.
Women's HealthNews-Medical.net

Gestational diabetes during pregnancy can increase risk of type-1 and type-2 diabetes

A 23 year study being presented at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology (e-ECE 2021), on Monday 24 May 2021 at 14:40 CET, has found that women who experience gestational diabetes (GDM) when they are pregnant, are more prone to developing type-1 and type-2 diabetes later in life. The long-term study suggests that autoantibody testing should be considered for women who experience GDM in order to have a better understanding of their prognosis.
Women's HealthNews-Medical.net

Can acetaminophen use during pregnancy increase the risk of ADHD and autism symptoms in children?

In a recently published epidemiological study in the European Journal of Epidemiology, researchers confirmed that the use of paracetamol during pregnancy led to an increased risk of children displaying symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum conditions (ASC). Paracetamol use during pregnancy. Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com. Previous studies on paracetamol...
FitnessScience Daily

Healthy diet before, during pregnancy linked to lower complications

Source: NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. A healthy diet around the time of conception through the second trimester may reduce the risk of several common pregnancy complications, suggests a new study. Expectant women in the study who scored high on any of three measures of healthy eating had lower risks for gestational diabetes, pregnancy-related blood pressure disorders and preterm birth.
Ann Arbor, MIEurekAlert

Changes in pregnancy, birth rates during COVID-19

What The Study Did: Changes in pregnancy and birth rates before and after COVID-19 lockdown measures were estimated using electronic medical records. Authors: Molly J. Stout, M.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website...
ScienceNewswise

The Latest Science on Staying Healthy During Pregnancy

Newswise — Rockville, Md. (June 7, 2021) – Healthy habits are particularly important during pregnancy. Four new studies being presented at NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE look at how supplements, eating habits and physical activity can affect various aspects of health during pregnancy. Prenatal supplements might influence bacterial composition of breast...
Breckenridge, MNDaily News

How your body changes during pregnancy

As you may know, the body goes through many changes when pregnancy begins and throughout the duration of the pregnancy. This includes changes in the musculoskeletal system. Some common musculoskeletal aches and pains women experience during pregnancy include pelvic girdle pain (PGP) and pregnancy-related low back pain (PLBP). PGP is pain that arises in the joints of the pelvis, buttocks, groin, and tailbone and PLBP is pain that arises in the lumbar region between the ribs and buttocks, and may extend to the lower leg, foot and ankle. This pain can create functional limitations such as sleep disturbance and up to one-third of women discontinuing at least one daily task due to the pain.
ScienceEurekAlert

Fish oil taken during pregnancy boosts brain function in children at age 10

European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition. (Geneva, 4 June 2021) Children born to mothers who took fish oil in their pregnancies have been shown to have faster problem-solving skills and better attention focus at age 10, according to findings from a study presented today at the 6th World Congress of Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition.
Cell PhonesNews-Medical.net

New app helps women achieve healthy weight gain and lifestyle during pregnancy

Researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have developed an app to help women achieve a healthy weight gain and lifestyle during a pregnancy. The results from an evaluation of the app have now been published in two scientific articles. Using the app contributed to a better diet. Pregnant women with overweight or obesity who received the app also gained less weight during pregnancy.
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Anxiety and depression during pregnancy in the era of COVID-19.

This study aimed to evaluate anxiety and depression in pregnant women during this global disease. This was a cross-sectional study recruiting 120 pregnant women. The study was conducted at the outpatient clinic of a tertiary hospital. We recruited women attending for antenatal care. Anxiety was evaluated using an Arabic validated Kuwait University Anxiety Scale (KUAS). Depression was evaluated using a validated Arabic form of the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS).
HealthMedscape News

Rare Operative Intervention for Urinary and Fecal Incontinence-Associated Dermatitis

Samantha Delapena, MD; Philomene Spadafore, RN, MHA; Stephanie E. Bollenbach, MD; Areta Kowal-Vern, MD; Kevin N. Foster, MD, MBA, FACS; Marc R. Matthews, MD, FASC. Incontinence-associated dermatitis (IAD) is considered a cause of moisture-associated skin damage after prolonged exposure to urinary and fecal incontinence. While partial-thickness burns are often managed with topical therapies, daily dressing changes, patient positioning, hydration, nutrition, and pain management, deep partial-thickness and full-thickness burn injuries require surgical excision and, ultimately, skin grafting. The elderly and very young as well as those with medical comorbidities can develop urinary and fecal incontinence. Urinary ammonia and gastrointestinal lipolytic enzymes and proteases can produce caustic damage to weakened elderly or immature skin. In this report, 2 cases of IAD are presented as chemical burns. After a prolonged interval of urinary and fecal incontinence, an incapacitated 65-year-old male with 14% total body surface area (TBSA) partial-thickness wounds, and an 85-year-old female with 4% TBSA full-thickness wounds were admitted to the burn center and underwent operative management.
Women's Healththeparisreview.org

Pregnancy Dream

At first puzzlement, then joy. My baby in the making—surely my last— would, like a ferry heading for a wharf,. know what to do along the way.
Women's HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Mom's Blood Pressure in Pregnancy Could Affect Child's Stroke Risk Decades Later

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Expectant mothers' high blood pressure heightens kids' risk of stroke later in life, a Swedish study finds. "Our findings indicate that hypertensive disorders during pregnancy are associated with increased risks of stroke and potentially heart disease in offspring up to the age of 41 years," said study author Fen Yang, a doctoral student at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
IndustryPhys.org

Male piglets less resilient to stress when moms get sick during pregnancy

When pigs get hit with significant illnesses during key stages of pregnancy, their immune response may negatively affect developing piglets, making them less productive on the farm. New research from the University of Illinois shows that when those piglets—especially males—experience a second stressor in early life, they are at higher risk of neurodevelopmental and other neurological anomalies, putting them at an even greater disadvantage in production settings.