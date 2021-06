Quinn Sullivan is all grown up. You may remember the singer and guitarist from his TV appearances as a kid on places like Ellen or Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, or maybe you caught him on tour with icons like Buddy Guy. He first caught the world’s attention when he was 6 years old, shredding on guitar better than artists 20 years his senior. He may have been thought of as a “child prodigy” then, but when legends like Clapton and Santana recognized his talent and invited him on tour—or when BB King let him play his beloved guitar, “Lucille”—people started to realize there was much more to Quinn than the “prodigy” moniker might suggest.