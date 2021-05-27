You Can’t Stop Me

As a boy growing up in Chile, I wanted to be just like Pelé. Among my friends, nobody thought of being an astronaut, or a fireman, or even a rock star. Nothing but a football star would do — soccer to Americans. That included everyone I knew, and that I recall, there were no exceptions, not even the Catholic priest that gave us lessons in catechism, who also played with us and was really good. The only catch … you had to be great. And not just incredibly great, but one in a hundred million great. Saddened but undaunted, my next immediate goal was to be a tennis star, only there was another catch: You had to start playing at the age of 3, not 13. After that came good coaching and natural ability, which, as you can surmise, is granted to one person in a hundred million or thereabouts.