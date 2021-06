Do you know anyone that was simply born to do what they do for a living?. Justise Winslow is one of those people. Winslow is the youngest of a family filled with athletes. His older brother Josh was a football player at Dartmouth, his older sister Bianca was a basketball player at Houston. The Winslow name and University of Houston basketball are forever synonymous though due to Winslow’s father, Rickie, a member of the most famous fraternity outside of the Divine 9 - Phi Slama Jama - the renowned 1980’s Houston Cougars teams that made two NCAA Championship appearances led by Clyde Drexler and then named “Akeem” Olajuwon.