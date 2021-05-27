Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank overhaul ahead of plan, CEO tells investors

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Updates with details, background)

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s multi-year overhaul is ahead of plan and remains its primary focus, Chief Executive Christian Sewing told shareholders on Thursday, promising an era of more sustainable profit.

The bank’s annual shareholder meeting, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place in a more relaxed atmosphere than in recent years, a reflection of the lender’s return to profit and rising share price.

Three years into its restructuring, Sewing said Germany’s largest bank wasn’t over the finish line.

“But we have come a long way. We still have work to do, but we have already achieved so much,” he said.

Asked about possible mergers and acquisitions, Sewing said: “Our main focus is and remains the successful execution of our transformation by 2022”.

Deutsche posted a net profit for the first quarter, its strongest result for seven years, driven by its investment bank which outperformed major U.S. rivals.

Its shares are up more than 130% from last year’s record lows.

“There are no more question marks hanging over the stability of our bank, while many – but not all – of the problems of recent years have been remedied,” said Chairman Paul Achleitner.

Alexandra Annecke, a fund manager with Union Investment, said Deutsche had become an exciting turnaround story and this year’s meeting for once wasn’t taking place in a crisis.

“Shareholders have the worse behind us,” she said. “We finally see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Deutsche’s restructuring includes exiting business lines such as equities trading and shedding 18,000 staff.

Ratings agencies have become more optimistic about the bank. Moody’s recently put Deutsche under review for a possible upgrade.

Despite a spate of good news, however, the bank is still having problems with money laundering controls.

Germany’s financial regulator last month ordered Deutsche to enact further safeguards to prevent money laundering.

“We must improve our transaction monitoring,” Achleitner said. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig. Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Mark Potter)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sims
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Ceo#Frankfurt#Investment Bank#Financial Investment#U S Investment#Business Plan#U S Investors#Sewing#Union Investment#Deutsche#Moody#Ceo#Shareholders#Profit#Review#Share Price#Major U S Rivals#Chairman Paul Achleitner#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Businesslitigationfinancejournal.com

Boies Schiller Flexner forming international investor group to recover losses – Greensill / Credit Suisse Supply Chain Finance Funds

Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP (“BSF“) is building a group of investors across Europe and Asia who invested in Credit Suisse’s US$10bn Supply Chain Finance Funds (“SCFFs“). It is intended that the group will pursue Credit Suisse, including through litigation if necessary, to recover losses suffered with respect to the investments made in or with Greensill Capital.
BusinessFinancial Times

Credit Suisse plots lawsuit against SoftBank over Greensill

Credit Suisse is preparing for litigation against SoftBank after the collapse of Greensill Capital soured the relationship between the Swiss bank and one of the world’s largest tech investors, according to people briefed on the plans. The move comes as the Swiss lender scrambles to appease angry clients who stand...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco lines up banks for bond sale -sources

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil group Aramco has lined up banks to help it arrange a sale of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, three sources said, seeking to raise money ahead of large commitments for its major shareholder, the Saudi government. Aramco was widely expected to become a regular...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala hires banks for Yahsat's IPO - sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has hired banks for the planned initial public offering of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) which could raise over $500 million, three sources said. Bank of America, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Morgan Stanley will act as global coordinators for the...
Businessfinews.com

Credit Suisse Failed to Learn GAM's Supply Chain Lesson

The network of relations between asset manager GAM and Credit Suisse indicates that the Swiss bank entered into its disastrous relationship with Sanjeev Gupta and Lex Greensill with its eyes wide open. In 2018, GAM shocked its clients by suspending Tim Haywood, the portfolio manager of its absolute-return bond fund...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Canada to taper asset purchases again next quarter

The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchase programme again next quarter and raise interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. In April the BoC became the first among Group of Seven central banks to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Don't divest dirty businesses, Deutsche Bank and BlackRock CEOs say

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Public companies shouldn’t go green by divesting their dirty businesses because in the end this doesn’t have an impact on the overall carbon footprint, the chief executives of BlackRock and Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday. Instead, companies should clean up their operations to be more friendly to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

SEC letters claim Tesla failed to oversee Musk's tweets - WSJ

U.S. securities watchdog told Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) last year that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's use of Twitter had twice violated a settlement requiring his tweets to be preapproved by company lawyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had ordered the electric car...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from data

The dollar was nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trading, after backing off of an almost five-month trough versus major peers, as traders waited for employment data later in the week to paint a clearer picture of the state of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index , which measures...
Businesswkzo.com

EQT in 1.8 billion euro bid for Telefonica submarine cables, website reports

MADRID (Reuters) – The Swedish fund EQT has offered 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to buy Telefonica’s submarine cable business, Spanish website El Confidencial reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources close to the operation. The Scandinavian private equity firm made a preliminary offer for the business, which is part of...
BusinessBloomberg

Deutsche Bank, Groupon Alumni’s Startup Valued at $3 Billion

Wefox, an insurance-technology firm founded by former Groupon Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG staff, raised $650 million in a funding round that values the company at $3 billion. Venture capital firm Target Global led the investment in Berlin-based Wefox, which sells property-insurance products in Germany, Poland and Switzerland and also offers related software.
Businessktwb.com

Top Credit Suisse FIG banker in Europe to join Jefferies – sources

LONDON (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has lost a key dealmaker in Europe, two sources familiar with the move said, as a pay-driven exodus of top investment bankers which began in the United States spreads. Switzerland’s second-largest bank is struggling to retain staff after trimming bonuses to tackle losses of more...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Newtek Business Services Corp. CEO, Barry Sloane, To Present At The Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech/Info Services Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company ("BDC"), today announced that Newtek's CEO and President, Barry Sloane, will present virtually at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech/Info Services Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM ET.
BusinessBarron's

Another Bank Merger Is in the Works. These Stocks Could Be Next.

Another bank merger is in the works, more proof that tie-ups between financial institutions are on the rebound after a lackluster 2020. Old National (ticker: ONB), based in Evansville, Indiana, and First Midwest (FMBI), in Chicago, are joining up in an all-stock merger of equals with a market value of $6.5 billion, the banks announced on Tuesday. The deal is expected to close at the end of this year or the beginning of next year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.