Humid air may spark isolated showers, storms

The air is getting more humid and that will help to spark off a few isolated showers and storms later today, mostly this afternoon and will fade away this evening. As we enter the summer months, this will become very normal for us. Highs will consistently stay in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon through next week and morning temps will remain in the mid to upper 60s each day as well. The coverage of rain will be in the 20-30% range each day through Memorial Day. These will mostly be in the afternoons and you'll see the showers and storms fading out when the sun sets and the air stabilizes.