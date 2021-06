Fulham are one of a number of Championship clubs competing to sign Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell this summer, according to Football Insider. The Scottish midfielder will soon be a free agent after deciding to leave Fir Park at the end of his current contract and Fulham have joined Luton, Millwall and Peterborough in the race for the 22 year-old’s signature. Campbell has also been linked with a switch to Hibernian and Aberdeen as he contemplates his future having made 163 appearances since breaking into the Motherwell first team back in 2016.