RMG ACQUISITION CORP. II : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. The information set forth below under this Item 7.01, including the exhibits attached hereto, is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

www.marketscreener.com
Businessdailyrecordnews.com

H-Source Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company") (TSXV: HSI) (OTCQB: HSCHF) is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. On May 4, 2021, the Company announced that, for reasons set out in its news release of May 4, 2021, the filing of its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") would not be filed by the prescribed deadline of April 30, 2021.
Businessdallassun.com

Gratomic Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. ('Hybrid') of Toronto, Ontario to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Gratomic and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ANDOVER, Mass., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of its common stock. The Company currently expects an offering size of approximately $50 million, although the offering size, number of shares to be offered and the offering price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Businesscateringinsight.com

Welbilt ‘seeking clarification’ over Ali Group buyout bid

Welbilt has given a brief update on its stance as it finds itself in the middle of a buyout battle between rival industry giants, Middleby and Ali Group. Within a form, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the proposed merger with Middleby, Welbilt set out the timeline of events.
Houston, TXdallassun.com

ENGlobal Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) ('ENGlobal' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 7,142,859 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.80 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q3 FY2021 Financial Statements, Provides Corporate Update

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, announced that the interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, are now available on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is also pleased to provide the following corporate update.
Form 8-K Flame Acquisition Corp. For: May 25

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 25, 2021. Flame Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-40111 85-3514078.
AREV Nanotec Brands Inc. Announces Management Cease Trade Order Revoked

On May 4, 2021, the Company announced that it had been granted an MCTO by the BCSC. The application for the MCTO was made in respect to the expected late filing of its annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), and the related officer certifications (“Certificates”) for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”), which were due April 30, 2021.
Form 8-K TFS Financial CORP For: Jun 01

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Contact: Jennifer Rosa (216) 429-5037 Exhibit 99.1. Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation. To Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers. CLEVELAND - June 1, 2021 - TFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TFSL), (the “Company”), the holding company...
Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Issuance of Stock Options

The Options were granted pursuant to the stock option component of the Corporation’s amended and restated equity incentive plan dated July 23, 2020. Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focusing on the manufacturing sector. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in non-cyclical markets, and have opportunity for future growth.
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Files Its 2020 Audited Financial Statements

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has completed and filed onto SEDAR the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020.
K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. (Alkemy) Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results and update on Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and BEIT SHEAN, Israel, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., conducting business as Alkemy ("Alkemy" or, the "Company"), a leading environmental technology company based in Israel, announces the release of its consolidated financial statements for the interim period ended March 31, 2021 and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These documents, among others, will be posted on the Company's website at www.alkemy.solutions and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Ross Acquisition Corp II Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Acquisition Corp II (ROSS) (the "Company") today announced that it has regained compliance with Section 802.01E of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") Listed Company Manual (the "Rule") after filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 27, 2021.
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Romeo Power Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMO) Investors

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Romeo Power Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. ("Romeo" or the "Company") (NYSE: RMO) securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Romeo investors have until June 15, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
$270 billion fund Guggenheim is seeking Bitcoin exposure, SEC filing shows

Guggenheim Partners, one of the world’s largest fund managers with $270 billion in client assets under management, is seeking exposure to Bitcoin as part of a new fund, a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed yesterday. They are coming for Bitcoin. The fund, officially the ‘Guggenheim...
TRxADE HEALTH, INC. Announces Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to a maximum of $1.0 million of shares of the Company's common stock. There is no time frame for the repurchase program, and such program will remain in place until a maximum of $1.0 million of the Company's common stock has been repurchased or until such program is discontinued by the Board of Directors.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (DMYQ) Receives NYSE Letter on Delayed 10-Q

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ) announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE.
Kingfisher Reports Q1 2021 Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the filing of its first quarter results for the interim period ending March 31, 2021. Highlights over the period include: