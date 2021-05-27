VG Acquisition : New 23andMe to Trade on Nasdaq as “ME” (Form 8-K)

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.