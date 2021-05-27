VG Acquisition : New 23andMe to Trade on Nasdaq as “ME” (Form 8-K)
NEW YORK, NY & SUNNYVALE, CA- May 26, 2021- VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC) ('VGAC' and, after the Domestication (as defined below) and following its name change to 23andMe Holding Co., 'New 23andMe') today announced that, upon the Domestication and the consummation of its pending business combination (the 'Business Combination') with 23andMe, Inc. ('23andMe'), New 23andMe Class A Common Stock and New 23andMe Warrants (each as defined below) will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market ('Nasdaq'). The decision to list on Nasdaq was made in connection with the Business Combination and enables the combined company to be listed alongside other innovative companies that are also listed on Nasdaq.www.marketscreener.com