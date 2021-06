(Bloomberg) --A year after shuttering unprecedented volumes of crude, the OPEC+ alliance is expecting world oil markets to get acutely tight. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia believes that the glut created during the pandemic has nearly gone, and that oil stockpiles will diminish rapidly in the second half of the year as lockdowns ease and travel gathers pace. That leaves the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners with a decision they will start pondering as soon as Tuesday: whether to pour more oil into the market in the second half when the outlook is still so mired in uncertainty.